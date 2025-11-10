Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Steady As XRP Surges Amid Government Shutdown Vote

Bitcoin started the week in the green as investors eye the outcome of the U.S. government shutdown vote, which has sparked renewed interest in risk assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $105,884.96 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,546.31 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $166.78 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.53 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1793 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001003

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 133,588 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $363.97 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include World Liberty Financial, Starknet and Official Trump.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin pointed out a small but notable CME gap for Bitcoin around $104,200.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed that whales are taking profits, with wallets holding over 100 BTC falling from 19,517 to 18,779 in the past week.

Ted Pillows noted that new Bitcoin whales are capitulating, a pattern that often precedes a local bottom.

According to KillaXBT, reclaiming the $107,500 zone could propel Bitcoin toward $108,000, the prior Q3 open and key resistance level. A rejection there would keep the downtrend intact, while a breakout could confirm a trend reversal.

Failure to reclaim, however, signals a lower high and raises the risk of a move below $100,000.

Image: Shutterstock