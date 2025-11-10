Strategy Buys 487 BTC But MSTR Teeters Below $240

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) on Monday confirmed a new $50 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase, even as its stock slumped into a critical technical support area.

New Bitcoin Purchase Adds To $47.5B Treasury Stack

According to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Strategy acquired 487 BTC between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, spending $49.9 million at an average price of $102,557 per Bitcoin.

The company now holds 641,692 BTC, accumulated at a total cost of $47.54 billion, with an average purchase price of $74,079.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor posted that Strategy's Bitcoin position has generated a 26.1% yield year-to-date, underscoring the company's continued focus on digital assets.

To fund the latest purchase, Strategy raised capital through its at-the-market preferred stock program, issuing four classes — STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD — and raising about $50 million in total proceeds.

No Class A common stock was sold during the period.

Stock Hits Key Demand Zone After Technical Breakdown

Despite the treasury expansion, MSTR broke below its year-long ascending trendline and fell sharply into the $235–$245 demand zone.

This region has historically triggered strong reversals, but the broader structure remains bearish until buyers reclaim lost momentum.

Price continues to trade under all major EMAs, which now form a stacked resistance cluster between $273 and $313.

A daily close above $273 would signal the first structural recovery and open room toward $303–$325.

Failure to hold the current base risks a drop toward $215, the next significant support level.

Momentum remains reactive, and buyers must defend the current range to prevent further technical deterioration.

Why It Matters

Strategy Inc. is no longer behaving like a tech company.

It is functioning as a publicly traded Bitcoin acquisition vehicle, and its stock chart now moves almost point-for-point with Bitcoin's volatility.

The latest purchase shows that the firm is willing to keep buying even during breakdowns, treating price weakness as opportunity while equity investors panic.

