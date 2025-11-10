Bitcoin Rebounds From Dip To $100,000, But Here's Why You Should Be Careful

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has recovered from a dip below $100,000 as sentiment improves on a potential end to the government shutdown.

What Happened: Prominent analyst Benjamin Cowen shared a measured long-term outlook for Bitcoin, predicting a potential 50% correction in 2026, a typical cyclical pullback rather than the deep 80% crashes seen in past bear markets.

He highlighted Bitcoin's strength above its 50-week moving average near $106,000, framing the recent dip to $98,000 as part of a healthy market structure.

Cowen likened the possible 2026 downturn to 2019's mid-cycle retracement, envisioning a decline from potential highs of $126,000–$140,000 down to the $60,000–$70,000 range.

He attributed this expected resilience to institutional maturity and growing dominance, noting that capital tends to rotate back into Bitcoin after short-lived altcoin rallies.

The analyst expects the current altcoin bounce to fade by mid-November.

Why It Matters: Drawing parallels to 2019, when Bitcoin held the $10,000 level as altcoins lagged, Cowen said today's equivalent would be BTC maintaining $100,000 support amid rising dominance.

"Bitcoin dominance goes higher," he asserted, urging traders to "focus on what matters, Bitcoin, and stop paying so much attention to meme coin garbage."

He identified the $110,000–$113,000 zone, the bull market support band, as key short-term resistance.

A decisive reclaim, he said, could confirm another leg higher before the eventual 2026 correction.

Ultimately, Cowen views the projected downturn as a natural cyclical reset and a buying opportunity for long-term investors, not the beginning of another collapse.

Image: Shutterstock