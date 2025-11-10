XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch.

ETF Listings Spark Institutional Buzz

Canary Capital, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares filed amended S-1 registration statements for spot XRP ETFs, each adopting standardized language aimed at streamlining the SEC's 8(a) review process.

The filings follow similar structures used during the approval cycles for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year.

All five products have now appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) list, signaling readiness for potential launch once regulatory clearance is granted.

Technical Chart Reaches Decision Zone

XRP Price Action (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, XRP has entered the key EMA cluster between $2.43 and $2.65, a range that has rejected every breakout attempt since September.

A daily close above $2.65 would confirm a short-term trend reversal and open upside targets toward $2.90.

Until that breakout occurs, the structure remains corrective, with rallies treated as reactive moves within the broader downtrend.

The Parabolic SAR has flipped bullish, marking the first positive momentum shift since late October.

However, the descending trendline still aligns closely with the 50- and 100-day EMAs, creating a heavy ceiling that buyers must clear to establish a sustainable breakout.

Spot Money Exits While Futures Surge

XRP Spot Flows (Source: Coinglass)

Spot flow data from CoinGlass shows a net outflow of roughly –$11.5 million, indicating profit-taking rather than fresh accumulation.

Sustained uptrends in XRP typically coincide with consistent inflows, making the current outflow pattern a cautionary sign.

XRP Derivative Analysis (Source: Coinglass)

Derivatives, however, tell a different story. Open interest has jumped 18% to about $3.9 billion, and futures volume has doubled alongside rising price.

The move points to new long positioning rather than short covering, suggesting traders are betting on volatility expansion.

Options activity has also increased, reflecting leveraged positioning ahead of a potential breakout.

Key Levels To Watch

Upside confirmation requires a daily close above $2.65, followed by continued inflows and sustained derivative momentum.

Failure to break the trendline or a return below $2.43 would shift focus back to support near $2.20–$2.25, with deeper demand sitting around $1.85–$1.95.

The next two daily candles will determine whether this move extends into a full breakout or fades as another lower high.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock