Bitcoin Up 3% On Shutdown Progress—But $109,000 Remains The Target

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rallied above $106,000 on Monday as investors reacted to a bipartisan Senate deal to end the historic U.S. government shutdown.

Senate Progress Lifts Broader Market Sentiment

The U.S. Senate voted 60-40 Sunday night to advance a framework that would reopen the government after 40 days, restoring funding for key agencies through January 2026.

Lawmakers struck a compromise ensuring back pay for furloughed federal workers and a December vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

The progress signaled a step toward restoring fiscal stability, easing risk aversion across equity and digital-asset markets.

BTC Price Holds Fibonacci Support

BTC Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Bitcoin is trading just above $105,400, the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement, which has repeatedly acted as the first line of defense during this correction.

Buyers are attempting to stabilize price after last week's breakdown from the multi-month ascending channel that guided the 2025 rally.

However, the structure remains corrective until BTC reclaims its 20-, 50-, and 100-day EMAs, which now cluster between $107,100 and $110,250.

A decisive move above $109,450, near the 0.382 retracement, would signal the first meaningful bullish reversal since the selloff began.

If confirmed, the next resistance sits at $112,700, followed by $116,260 near the 0.618 retracement.

Consolidation Signals Next Breakout Attempt

BTC 30-Minute Chart Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Intraday charts show Bitcoin moving in a tight range between $105,700 and $106,300, consolidating after a short-term bounce.

The VWAP acts as an equilibrium marker, while the RSI cools from overbought territory, indicating that buyers are regrouping rather than aggressively extending higher.

As long as BTC holds above $105,400, momentum stays neutral-to-positive.

Losing that level would expose the next demand pocket between $102,000 and $100,000, where prior rebounds originated.

For bulls, holding above support and breaking $109,450 on volume would confirm a structural shift back toward strength.

For bears, a rejection near the EMA cluster could send price back into the lower range.

