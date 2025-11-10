Coinbase Brings Back Pre-Listing Access For Tokens As COIN Targets $369

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading near $322 on Monday, up 4.7%, after the company announced a new digital-token sales platform modeled after early crypto fundraising programs.

Coinbase Reintroduces Retail Token Offerings

According to the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase will launch a platform that allows individual investors to buy new digital tokens before they list on its exchange.

The exchange said it plans to host about one token sale per month, with investors submitting purchase requests during a one-week window.

An algorithm will then allocate tokens in an equitable manner. The first project, Monad, will debut next week.

Token purchases must be made in USDC (CRYPTO: USDC), the dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCL).

Coinbase stated that projects will be evaluated on user interest, team track record, and token economics, while issuers will face six-month lockups to curb immediate selling.

Return Of ICO-Era Access

The new platform marks the first time since 2018 that U.S. retail traders can participate in public token offerings.

During the 2017–2018 cycle, so-called initial coin offerings raised billions before a regulatory crackdown halted the trend.

Coinbase's head of trading, Scott Shapiro, said the new model incorporates investor-protection mechanisms to prevent speculative dumping and reward long-term holders.

The move expands Coinbase's business beyond trading fees, aligning with its broader goal of becoming an "everything exchange" that integrates trading, custody, and capital formation.

Technical Levels Indicate Recovery Potential

COIN Price Action (Source: TradingView)

On the chart, COIN bounced from the $295–$300 demand zone, signaling that buyers defended multi-month support.

The stock is attempting to reclaim the 100-day EMA near $322, its first key hurdle.

A breakout above $338 would confirm a short-term reversal and open room toward $360–$369.

Failure to hold above $300 would expose the 200-day EMA near $297, with deeper support around $275.

The RSI has turned upward from the low-40 zone, indicating improving momentum but not yet a confirmed trend shift.

For investors, reclaiming the EMA wall remains the technical trigger for a stronger upside continuation.

Image: Shutterstock