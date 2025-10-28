Changpeng Zhao Suggests Debate Between Michael Saylor And Peter Schiff — Gold Bug Says Says He's Willing To Argue On This Topic

Changpeng Zhao (commonly known as CZ) X account seen in iPhone screen
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao humorously proposed Monday a debate between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Michael Saylor and gold bug Peter Schiff at an upcoming cryptocurrency event.

CZ Excited To Meet Saylor At Binance Event

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, expressed excitement for his first in-person meeting with Saylor at the Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai later in the year.

He also proposed including Schiff in the discussion, possibly leading to a classic debate between two figures from opposing ends of the Bitcoin spectrum.

“Imagine putting him [Saylor] in the same room as Schiff,” CZ jokingly said.

Schiff Wants To Debate This Topic

In response, Schiff said that Saylor has “turned down every invitation” so far, but he remains open to debating him on the topic: Is Bitcoin the future of money, or merely a decentralized Ponzi scheme doomed to collapse?

Schiff confirmed that he’ll be at the event for a debate with CZ on the merits of Bitcoin versus tokenized gold.

Schiff Vs Bitcoin Proponents

The story started when CZ dismissed Schiff's upcoming tokenized gold product as a "trust-me-bro" project, arguing that such projects rely on custodial trust rather than blockchain transparency.

In response, Schiff publicly challenged CZ for a debate, which the Binance co-founder accepted.

Saylor and Schiff, meanwhile, have traded barbs but have yet to engage in a one-on-one debate.

While Schiff frequently forecasts the collapse of Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), Saylor made a dig at him earlier this year, saying that Bitcoin is designed to surpass all capital assets, including gold.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $113,889.56, down 1.32% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

