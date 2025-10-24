Elon Musk, Joe Rogan Or Tucker Carlson? Peter Schiff Invites Suggestions On Who Should Moderate His Debate With Changpeng Zhao

Economist Peter Schiff asked for suggestions Thursday on who should moderate a public debate between him and Binance co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao on the merits of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) versus tokenized gold.
‘Prominent’ Person To Moderate The Debate
Schiff confirmed on X that the debate is happening and that they are looking for a moderator.
Schiff asked, "Who do you think is best suited for the job?" before launching an X poll that had well-known figures, including Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Russell Brand as choices.
As of this writing, Musk was leading with 40% of the votes, followed by Rogan at 39.5%. The poll will remain open for another 12 hours from the time of writing.
Schiff said that many “prominent” people have already offered to moderate the debate.
Bitcoin Vs Blockchain-Based Gold
This debate comes after CZ dismissed Schiff’s upcoming tokenized gold product as a “trust-me-bro” project, arguing that such projects rely on custodial trust rather than blockchain transparency.
In response, Schiff publicly challenged the Binance co-founder to a debate comparing Bitcoin and tokenized gold. CZ accepted the challenge, saying he was “in the mood” for it.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $111,345.20, up 1.86% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT), a stablecoin backed by physical gold, traded down 1.16% at $4,069.75 at last check.
