Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Is 'Engineered To Outperfom' And 'Going To Go Faster Than Gold:' Peter Schiff Says 'He Still Refuses To Debate...'

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor took a dig at economist Peter Schiff on Thursday while highlighting Bitcoin’s BTC/USD superiority over all assets, including gold.

What Happened: Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Saylor said that Bitcoin is “engineered to outperform” all capital assets in the world.

“It’s going to grow faster than the S&P, it’s going to appreciate faster than gold. Sorry, Peter!” Saylor poked fun at Schiff, a long-time gold advocate.

Schiff was quick to react, taking satisfaction in the fact that Saylor recognized him as the “world’s leading” gold advocate.

“It’s just too bad he still refuses to debate gold versus Bitcoin with me,” Schiff said.

Why It Matters: The friendly banter comes after Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, praised Saylor’s Bitcoin optimism and said that the cryptocurrency space is “fortunate” to have him.

Saylor, one of the most ardent supporters of Bitcoin, has put his money where his mouth is. His company Strategy is at the forefront of Bitcoin’s corporate adoption, owning a BTC stockpile worth more than $61 billion as of this writing, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Schiff, on the other hand, maintains that gold’s proven track record makes it a more reliable investment. Interestingly, Schiff participated in the Bitcoin conference to represent an opposing view about the asset.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $105,293.46, down 2.95% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. In the last year, the asset gained over 55%.

Spot gold traded at $3,295.79 per ounce as of this writing. The yellow metal rose 41% over the last year.

