Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Galaxy Digital On Launching Robinhood-Like Trading App: GLXY Shares Pop Pre-Market

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, congratulated Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLX) CEO Mike Novogratz on Monday after the cryptocurrency-focused company launched a new platform targeting retail investors.

GLXY is reaching significant price levels. Get the latest updates here.

Scaramucci ‘Proud’ To Be Associated With Galaxy

Scaramucci took to X, saying, “Mike congratulations. I am proud to be a client at Galaxy," quoting a post by Novogratz about the launch of GalaxyOne, a consumer finance application.

A Robinhood Rival?

GalaxyOne will offer U.S.-based individual investors access to high yields on cash, alongside cryptocurrency and equities trading, akin to Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

GalaxyOne was originally developed under the name Fierce, which Galaxy acquired in 2024. The platform is currently available on mobile and online in the U.S.

Galaxy Digital offers financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem, including trading, asset management, venture investing and advisory services. The company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in May.

See Also: 4 Stocks That Combine Strong Momentum With Great Fundamentals

Price Action: Galaxy shares were up 2.42% in pre-market trading after closing 7.41% higher at $38.84 during Friday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has jumped 123.99%.

GLXY maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a low growth ranking. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares with the Robinhood stock.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com