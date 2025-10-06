Galaxy Digital Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company announced the launch of financial technology platform GalaxyOne.

What To Know: Galaxy announced that it launched GalaxyOne to offer U.S.-based individual investors access to high yields on cash, alongside crypto and equities trading.

GalaxyOne will offer accredited investors 8% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) through Galaxy Premium Yield, and all other investors can earn up to 4% APY.

“We’ve spent years building institutional-quality infrastructure to serve the world’s most sophisticated investors. Now, we’re extending that edge to individuals,” said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

“Importantly, GalaxyOne advances our mission of becoming a full-spectrum financial services provider that builds trusted, regulated, and accessible products for all market segments.”

GalaxyOne was originally developed under the name Fierce, which Galaxy acquired in 2024. The platform is available on mobile and online in the U.S., offering Galaxy Premium Yield, GalaxyOne Cash, Crypto and Brokerage offerings as of Monday.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 5.78% at $38.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

