4 Stocks That Combine Strong Momentum With Great Fundamentals

In the world of investing, two schools of thought have long competed for supremacy: technical analysts who follow price trends and fundamental analysts who scrutinize company financials.

Each school swears by its method and looks down on the other.

But the real opportunity lies in combining both approaches.

Historically, stocks with both strong price momentum and robust fundamental growth have generated exceptional returns.

Understanding The Two Pillars

Price Momentum refers to the tendency of stocks that have performed well recently to continue performing well in the near term. When a stock exhibits consistent upward price movement accompanied by strong volume, it signals that investors are voting with their dollars, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of demand.

Fundamental Growth encompasses the underlying business metrics that drive long-term value: revenue expansion, earnings growth, improving profit margins, and strengthening competitive positions. These are the factors that separate temporary hype from sustainable business success.

Why This Combination Works

When you find stocks that exhibit both characteristics, you’re identifying companies where market enthusiasm is backed by genuine business performance. The momentum confirms that investors are recognizing the company’s fundamental strength, while the fundamentals provide the foundation that can sustain the upward trajectory.

This dual filter helps you avoid two common pitfalls: momentum stocks built on hype that eventually collapse, and undervalued stocks that remain cheap because the business isn’t actually improving.

Key Metrics to Identify These Opportunities

When screening for stocks with both momentum and fundamental strength, focus on these indicators:

For Price Momentum:

Relative strength over three, six, and 12-month periods compared to the broader market

Trading above key moving averages, particularly the 50-day and 200-day

Increasing trading volume accompanying price rises

New 52-week highs or approaching all-time highs

For Fundamental Growth:

Revenue growth accelerating or maintaining above 15% to 20% year-over-year

Earnings per share growing faster than revenue (margin expansion)

Return on equity trending upward

Strong free cash flow generation

Low debt-to-equity rates that provide financial flexibility

Sectors Where This Strategy Shines

This approach tends to work particularly well in sectors experiencing secular growth trends. Technology companies launching innovative products, healthcare firms with promising drug pipelines, and consumer brands capturing market share often display both momentum and fundamental strength simultaneously.

During earnings season, pay special attention to companies that beat analyst expectations and raise future guidance. These often trigger momentum moves backed by improving fundamentals.

Risk Management Considerations

No strategy is without risks. Momentum can reverse quickly during market corrections, and even strong fundamentals won’t protect you from broad market selloffs. Here’s how to manage risk:

Implement disciplined position sizing, typically limiting individual positions to 3% to 5% of your portfolio.

Set stop-loss orders to protect gains if momentum reverses.

Diversify across sectors to avoid concentration risk.

Stay vigilant about valuation, as even great companies can become overpriced.

Monitor quarterly earnings reports closely. If fundamental growth starts decelerating while the stock maintains momentum, it may signal an opportune time to take profits.

Current Examples Of Momentum And Fundamental Strength

Palantir Technologies

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) builds advanced software platforms that transform how organizations use data, serving both government and commercial clients worldwide. The company’s flagship products, Gotham for defense and intelligence applications and Foundry for enterprise operations, have positioned it as a leader in the artificial intelligence revolution. With major contracts, including a significant agreement with the U.S. Army, and growing adoption of its AI tools across various industries, Palantir has become synonymous with next-generation data analytics and decision-making platforms.

The fundamental momentum is extraordinary. Revenue surged 48% year-over-year in the second quarter, exceeding $1 billion for the first time, while the company raised its full-year guidance to 45% growth. U.S. commercial revenue nearly doubled, with 93% growth, demonstrating the explosive adoption of the company’s AI software, while operating margins continue to expand. The company achieved an impressive Rule of 40 score of 94% and closed 157 deals worth over $1 million. The stock has climbed more than 60% year-to-date, reflecting investor recognition that this isn’t just momentum but a fundamental transformation as enterprises adopt AI at scale.

Lam Research Corp.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) supplies critical wafer fabrication equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, specializing in deposition, etching, and cleaning technologies essential for producing advanced chips. As a key enabler of the global semiconductor industry, the company’s equipment helps create everything from smartphone processors to AI accelerators. With the industry experiencing robust demand driven by artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing nodes, Lam Research occupies a strategic position in the technology supply chain.

The company reported annual revenue of over $18 billion for fiscal 2025, representing 23.68% growth, with quarterly earnings significantly exceeding expectations. Gross margins reached a record 50.3%, the highest since the Novellus merger, while the foundry segment posted consecutive record quarters, capitalizing on investments in leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing. The stock has surged 105% year-to-date, including a remarkable 51.5% gain in just the past month, as investors recognize both the cyclical recovery in semiconductor capital spending and Lam’s structural advantages in critical process technologies that become increasingly important at advanced nodes.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) designs and manufactures interconnect systems, sensors and high-speed cables serving diverse markets, including aerospace, automotive, industrial and information technology. The company has built a reputation for engineering excellence and strategic acquisitions, creating a broad portfolio that touches everything from military aircraft to data center infrastructure. With growing exposure to artificial intelligence infrastructure through its communication solutions segment, Amphenol has evolved into a critical supplier for the digital economy’s physical backbone.

The fundamental momentum is exceptional. Trailing 12-month revenue reached nearly $19 billion and grew 48.9% year-over-year, including 56.53% growth in the most recent quarter. The company delivered record organic growth of 41% while achieving a record adjusted operating margin of 25.6%, with a robust performance in AI-related infrastructure, where demand continues to accelerate. Operating cash flow reached $1.4 billion with strong free cash flow generation, demonstrating the quality of earnings growth. The company’s diversified exposure across multiple secular growth trends, combined with disciplined capital allocation and margin expansion, creates a compelling case for sustained momentum.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) pioneered commission-free trading and has evolved into a comprehensive financial services platform offering stocks, options, cryptocurrencies, retirement accounts, and cash management products. The company’s mobile-first approach and user-friendly interface democratized investing for a new generation, attracting millions of customers who might not have engaged with traditional brokerages. Recent strategic moves, including acquisitions and expansion into prediction markets and banking services, position Robinhood to capture a larger share of customers’ financial lives.

Revenue growth has accelerated dramatically. The second quarter delivered 45% year-over-year growth to $989 million, while trailing twelve-month revenue reached $3.57 billion, representing 59.38% annual growth. Net income more than doubled to $386 million, demonstrating the operating leverage that comes with business scaling. At the same time, the customer base expanded to 26.5 million funded users with particularly strong traction in higher-value offerings. Robinhood Gold subscriptions surged 76% to 3.5 million users, and average revenue per user climbed 34% to exceed $150. The stock has surged more than 180% year-to-date, making it the top-performing large-cap technology stock, as the market recognizes the company’s successful pivot from a pure trading platform to a diversified financial services provider with significant monetization opportunities.

The Bottom Line

Combining price momentum with fundamental growth provides a robust framework for identifying stocks that offer both near-term opportunity and long-term potential. You’re essentially finding companies where the market is correctly recognizing and pricing in genuine business improvement.

This strategy requires more work than following either approach alone, but the potential rewards justify the effort. By demanding both technical strength and fundamental excellence, you significantly improve your odds of finding tomorrow’s market leaders while they’re still building momentum.

Remember, successful investing isn’t about being right every time. It’s about tilting the probabilities in your favor. When momentum and fundamentals align, those probabilities shift meaningfully in your direction.

Using Benzinga’s Momentum Ranking system, investors can quickly identify companies that have both price and fundamental momentum.

