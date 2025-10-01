Bitcoin Hits $117,000, Ethereum, XRP Unbothered By Government Shutdown

Cryptocurrencies surged on Wednesday, with Bitcoin convincingly surpassing the $117,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $117,462.92 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,319.33 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $219.53 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.94 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2468 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001233

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 126,124 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $519.11 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), SPX6900 (CRYPTO: SPX) and Pudgy Penguins (CRYPTO: PENGU).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Scient highlighted Bitcoin reversed sharply from $108,500, surprising traders who anticipated a retest of the $107,000 lows.

The bounce comes from a key weekly support level, making the move reasonable, though short-term action appears unusually volatile.

BTC is now testing the critical $117,000 level.

A successful break above could put all-time highs back in play, while rejection might trigger a pullback toward $112,500 or even $108,000.

The trader is holding significant spot exposure, expecting an eventful week ahead.

Ted Pillows noted historical patterns during the last two U.S. government shutdowns: Bitcoin initially spiked due to market uncertainty and a rush into perceived safe or uncorrelated assets, followed by sharp selloffs as normalcy returned and risk-on sentiment resumed.

Crypto Tony highlighted resistance at $117,600, maintaining a long position entered at $109,000 while watching for a breakout above this key level.

Altcoin Sherpa projects Bitcoin may target $120,000 next, but stresses a clear breakout above current resistance is necessary for that move.

