Solana, XRP ETFs May Be Just The Start: Why You Need To Brace For The Crypto ETF Avalanche

The SEC’s decision to approve generic listing standards for spot cryptocurrency ETFs may open the door for up to a dozen new crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) within the next 60–90 days, according to experts.

What Happened: ETF analyst David Nadig told CNBC on Monday that while these innovations improve trading flexibility and tax efficiency, they also add risk given the sheer volume of products.

With over 4,100 ETFs already on the market, analysts warn as many as 3,000 more ETFs could emerge in the coming years.

The SEC’s decision removes the slow case-by-case approval process, which could lead to quicker launches of altcoin ETFs beyond Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Why It Matters: ETF products are diversifying beyond single-asset exposure.

New offerings include income-generating Bitcoin ETFs and crypto index ETFs, while Grayscale received approval to convert one of its mutual funds into an ETF.

CoinShares International Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management, a London-based crypto-focused alternative investment manager, as part of its bid to become a global leading asset manager specializing in digital assets.

Vanguard, long resistant to crypto, is reportedly preparing to offer crypto ETFs to clients, reversing earlier statements comparing Bitcoin to a "plague."

Data from SoSoValue shows U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold $150.77 billion in net assets, accounting for 6.6% of BTC's total market cap.

Ethereum spot ETFs hold for $27.4 billion, accounting for 5.4% of all ETH.

