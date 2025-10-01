Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Digital Energy' That Will Transform Finance

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor shared an ambitious vision for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a transformative force in finance, positioning treasury companies at the center of 21st-century credit markets.

What Happened: In an interview with the Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor described Bitcoin as "digital energy," akin to fire, electricity, or oil, capable of transferring value across time and space for billions.

He argued that thousands of Bitcoin treasury companies can operate profitably, not by competing, but by modernizing outdated credit markets and offering more efficient alternatives to traditional finance.

Saylor estimates up to 5,000 Bitcoin treasury companies could function in the U.S. alone before significant competition arises, if the global shift toward Bitcoin-backed credit continues.

He categorizes these companies into three tiers:

Pure-play digital credit issuers – high upside potential Diversified operators – solid returns Existing firms adding Bitcoin – modest gains

Why It Matters: Saylor sees opportunities in markets with low interest rates or financial repression, like Switzerland and Japan, where Bitcoin-backed credit could provide far better yields than traditional instruments.

His long-term goal for Strategy is to accumulate $1 trillion in Bitcoin while issuing $100 billion in credit annually, reshaping credit markets globally by improving liquidity, yields, and market integrity.

Despite regulatory uncertainty, Saylor expects adoption and evolving oversight will establish de facto recognition of tokenized digital securities.

Overall, he envisions Bitcoin treasury companies as a foundational infrastructure capable of creating thousands of profitable participants while transforming global credit markets.

Image: Shutterstock