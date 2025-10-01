Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial To Roll Out Crypto Debit Card By Early 2026: 'They Called Us A Joke...A Memecoin'

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture supported by the Trump family, is set to introduce a debit card for crypto transactions.

Crypto Debit Card To Launch By Q1 2026

The CEO of World Liberty Financial, Zach Witkoff, announced the upcoming launch of a debit card at the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore. The card is expected to facilitate the use of crypto assets for everyday transactions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“We are definitely rolling out a debit card that’ll bridge … crypto assets with everyday spending,” stated Witkoff.

Witkoff disclosed that the company will initiate a pilot program in the next quarter, with the debit card set to go live in Q4 or Q1 2026. World Liberty Financial, established last fall, aims to provide financial services using cryptocurrencies, bypassing traditional intermediaries like banks.

Witkoff also mentioned that the company is “actively” exploring tokenization of asset classes such as real estate and oil and gas. He emphasized the company’s stablecoin, USD1, as the most trustworthy and transparent stablecoin on Earth.

See Also: Gavin Newsom Says He’s Signing A Law To Install ‘Common-Sense Guardrails’ For AI Safety: What This Means For Google, Meta And Nvidia

$WLFI Token Empowers DeFi

World Liberty Financial, established last year, aims to provide financial services using cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries like banks, a concept known as decentralized finance or DeFi. The platform recently launched a digital token, $WLFI, which grants holders the right to vote on certain business changes. The token is currently trading 0.5% higher at $0.2011.

Despite criticism over the Trump family benefiting from the crypto industry due to relaxed regulations under the Trump administration, the company’s co-founder, Donald Trump Jr., emphasized that World Liberty Financial is not a political organization.

Witkoff also recalled how last year, “the old leadership … sat up here and they called us a joke, they called us a memecoin.”

World Liberty Financial To Link USD1 Stablecoin With Apple Pay

This development comes after World Liberty Financial’s co-founder, Zak Folkman, announced plans to launch a debit card at the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Impact conference in Seoul in September. The debit card will allow users to connect their World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin and World Liberty Financial app directly to their Apple Pay.

However, the company’s journey has not been without turbulence. In its debut trading week, the WLFI token saw a significant drop of 31%, eroding $6.25 billion worth of investor wealth. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to push forward with its plans to integrate cryptocurrency into everyday spending.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock