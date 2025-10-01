VisionSys AI Stock Tanks 45% After Announcing $2 Billion Solana Treasury Partnership

VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA) plummeted by 45% to $1.89 on Wednesday after unveiling a pre-market partnership with Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based treasury program valued at up to $2 billion.

VisionSys Unveils $2B Solana Treasury Gamble With Marinade

The initiative, unveiled Wednesday morning, positions VisionSys to acquire and stake up to $500 million in Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) within six months, with a long-term target of $2 billion.

Marinade Finance, Solana's leading staking protocol, will manage staking operations and treasury oversight.

Chief Executive Heng Wang called the plan a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to integrate blockchain into the company's corporate treasury strategy.

VSA Stock Crashes After Failed $3.80 Retest

Shares attempted to push above $3.80, matching previous day's high, but selling pressure quickly reversed the move

Heavy selling forced a sharp breakdown, sending the stock through the 20-day EMA at $2.80 and the 50-day EMA at $2.30, before stabilizing just above the 100-day EMA at $1.80.

Momentum Break Sparks Fears Of Deeper Collapse

The RSI slumped from overbought levels above 70 to 38.9, marking the first major momentum break since the rally began in May.

Recovery requires a move back above $2.30–$2.80 to restore bullish footing, otherwise the longer-term trendline around $1.70–$1.80 is at risk.

Why It Matters

VisionSys's $2B Solana plan stands out as one of the boldest treasury strategies by a public company.

By staking through Marinade Finance, its balance sheet is directly exposed to the strength of DeFi.

The alignment of corporate capital with on-chain infrastructure is almost without precedent. If successful, it could change how companies think about deploying cash reserves.

A break below the $1.70 zone could trigger deeper losses toward $1.42 and potentially $1.00, while a sustained rebound above short-term EMAs may reopen upside tests.

