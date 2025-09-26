SWIFT Picks Ethereum Layer-2 Chain Linea For Stablecoin Test

SWIFT has selected Linea, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer-2 blockchain developed by Consensys, to pilot blockchain messaging and stablecoin payments, according to a report on Friday.

SWIFT Pushes Banking Into Blockchain Era

Former Big Whale journalist Grégory Raymond cited sources familiar with the matter saying the interbank messaging network, which connects more than 11,000 institutions worldwide, is experimenting with moving its payment instructions on-chain.

The trial includes major banks such as BNP Paribas and BNY, marking one of the most significant blockchain initiatives from traditional finance to date.

While the pilot is expected to take several months to develop, it has the potential to reshape global payments infrastructure in a profound way.

Why SWIFT Chose Linea Over Other Blockchains

Linea CRYPTO: LINEA), built by Consensys, was chosen because of its emphasis on confidentiality through advanced cryptographic proofs and its ability to process multiple transactions simultaneously.

These features appeal to banks balancing the need for efficiency with regulatory compliance and privacy.

By combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain process, the Linea pilot aims to cut costs while allowing participants to track progress in real time.

SWIFT Versus Ripple In Payments Race

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) has long marketed its blockchain-based network as a faster and cheaper alternative to SWIFT's legacy system.

With SWIFT now testing a stablecoin and blockchain messaging framework, competition in cross-border settlement is intensifying.

Ripple has also introduced a payment stablecoin demo, showing how both networks are moving toward blockchain solutions to maintain relevance in global payments.

Overbought Rally Puts LINEA At Risk Of Pullback

LINEA Technical Challenges (Source: TradingView)

LINEA is trading around $0.0284 after rebounding sharply from support near $0.0240.

The move has carried the token back to a descending trendline that has capped price action since Sept. 21.

The 20- and 50-hour EMAs are converging near $0.0275, acting as immediate support if buyers can maintain momentum.

A breakout above the $0.0290–$0.0300 resistance zone would open the way for a retest of $0.0320, which served as a key rejection level earlier this week.

Momentum signals have strengthened.

The Relative Strength Index is above 72, showing overbought conditions that could trigger a short-term pullback.

If profit-taking occurs, the $0.0265 EMA cluster is the first area to watch, followed by the broader support band at $0.0240–$0.0235.

For now, bulls need a sustained close above $0.0300 to confirm a reversal, while failure to break the downtrend could drag price back toward support.

Why It Matters For Investors

This pilot is not just about SWIFT catching up with Ripple; it is about banks rewriting the rules of settlement by owning the rails themselves.

If SWIFT proves that tokenized deposits and stablecoins can live on its network, it could marginalize private payment networks entirely.

For investors, the outcome decides whether value will concentrate in corporate blockchains like Ripple's or shift to bank-controlled infrastructures that could dominate cross-border liquidity for decades.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock