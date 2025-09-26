Bitcoin Falls Below $109,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Can't Catch A Break

Cryptocurrencies are down on Friday morning, with Bitcoin trading below $109,000 for the first time since the start of September.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $108,864.88 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,880.82 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $191.33 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.70 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2223 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001155

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 226,572 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $970.63 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $258.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $251.2 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Bitcoin is nearing its 200-day moving average cluster, a zone that has consistently acted as a mid-term bottom throughout this cycle.

Ted Pillows said BTC is consolidating above support: a bounce could lift prices toward $112,000, but failure risks a $101,000 retest.

For Ethereum, he noted a bounce from the $3,800 liquidity zone, though it must reclaim $4,060 to trigger upside momentum, otherwise risks dip to $3,600.

AltcoinGordon said that XRP's market structure looks clear, suggesting its next move appears obvious.

Zyn argued Solana may be experiencing its last major dip in Wyckoff accumulation, setting up for a Q4 rally with a $500 target this cycle.

Trader Tardigrade pointed to Dogecoin's monthly RSI strategy, emphasizing accumulation is still in play and DOGE shouldn't be sold until RSI signals the sell zone.

