Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, congratulated Pantera Capital, Summer Capital and Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT Monday on their plans to build a Solana SOL/USD-focused digital asset treasury company.

HSDT is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Track the action here.

Solana Gets $500 Million Investment

Scaramucci, a known SOL advocate, wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team," in response to a post by Pantera Capital teasing the joint initiative.

Digital asset manager Pantera Capital and venture capital firm Summer Capital announced over $500 million in funding to neurotech company Helium through a private investment in public equity offering.

The proceeds will be used primarily to acquire SOL, Solana network's native cryptocurrency and build Helium's treasury vehicle.

See Also: Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market

Solana ‘Strategy’ Strengthens

The move adds to a growing trend of Wall Street-listed firms reallocating their cash reserves into SOL, the sixth-largest digital asset by market value.

Forward Industries Inc. FORD bought 6.8 million SOL for approximately $1.58 billion, marking the initial deployment of its $1.65 billion fundraising round. A similar approach has been adopted by DeFi Development Corp. DFDV, which sits on SOL reserves worth $478 million as of this writing.

The companies are replicating the play popularized by Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury firm Strategy Inc. MSTR.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $233.58, down 3.91% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Helium shares rose 5.75% in after-hours trading after closing 141.67% higher at $18.27 during Monday’s regular trading session.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very low Growth score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out which SOL-focused treasury company excels on this metric.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: