Inside Helius Medical's $500 Million Raise — And Its Solana Treasury Plans

As the financial landscape increasingly intertwines with digital assets, companies are exploring innovative ways to integrate cryptocurrency into their business strategies. This shift reflects a broader trend of traditional firms seeking to enhance their financial reserves and capitalize on the burgeoning decentralized finance ecosystem.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT stock is skyrocketing on Monday, with a session volume of 17.89 million compared to the average volume of 351.807 thousand after the company priced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity offering shares and pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $6.881 and stapled warrants.

The offering consists of over $500 million in proceeds and over an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares. The stapled warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price equal to $10.134 per stapled warrant.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to implement a digital asset treasury strategy and acquire Solana tokens SOL/USD, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain.

SOL will serve as the company’s primary treasury reserve asset.

The company intends to leverage the native yield-generating properties of Solana’s architecture – and capture opportunities in DeFi and broader on-chain activity.

SOL Treasury Strategy and Institutional Roadmap

After the deal closes, the Company plans to:

Establish an initial position in SOL and gradually expand its holdings over the next 12–24 months through a structured capital markets program that may include at-the-market offerings and other established financing methods.

Explore staking, lending, and additional opportunities within the Solana ecosystem to generate income from its SOL treasury, while prioritizing a cautious and risk-aware approach.

In July, Helius Medical announced a positive outcome from the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) Stroke Registrational Program.

Helius Medical said key primary outcomes indicate its randomized clinical trial of active PoNS therapy met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in gait and/or balance deficit due to stroke.

The company noted the study showed good tolerability and minimal adverse event incidents.

HSDT Price Action: Helius Medical Tech shares were up 154.10% at $19.21 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $5.37, according to Benzinga Pro data.

