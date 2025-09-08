Bitcoin Represents 'A Digital Transformation Of Capital Markets', Says Michael Saylor As Strategy Adds $217M In BTC

Strategy Inc. MSTR on Monday disclosed it had purchased 1,955 Bitcoin BTC/USD for about $217.4 million, according to a Sep. 8 SEC filing, further consolidating its role as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

The company stated the coins were acquired between Sep. 2 and Sep. 7 at an average price of $111,196, bringing total holdings to 638,460 BTC worth $47.17 billion at an average cost of $73,880.

Year-to-date, Strategy reported a 25.8% Bitcoin yield in 2025.

According to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries.net, Strategy remains by far the largest public holder of the asset, well ahead of MARA Holdings MARA (52,477 BTC), XXI CEP (43,514 BTC), Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company BSTR (30,021 BTC), Bullish BLSH (24,000 BTC), and Japan's Metaplanet MTPLF (20,136 BTC).

Executive chairman Michael Saylor framed the acquisition within a broader shift in financial markets, telling CNBC that "Bitcoin represents a digital transformation of capital markets."

He added that inflows into the asset continue to strengthen: "Our companies raised $19 billion this year. All of it went into Bitcoin."

The company financed the purchase through proceeds from its at-the-market equity programs, including both common stock and preferred stock issuances.

The filing shows that more than 591,000 shares of common stock were sold during the reporting period, generating $200.5 million in net proceeds.

Also Read: Bitcoin Profitability Rebounds But Momentum Stalls At $111,000

Why It Matters: While Strategy extends its lead in Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD treasuries are also growing rapidly.

BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR announced this week that its holdings surpassed 2.069 million ETH, valued at around $8.93 billion, in addition to 192 BTC and $266 million in cash.

With combined crypto and cash holdings of $9.21 billion, BitMine now ranks as the world's largest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, behind Strategy.

BitMine is backed by a group of well-known institutional investors including ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital GLXY.

The firm has set a long-term goal of acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply, positioning itself as a counterpart to Strategy's aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin.

Chairman Thomas Lee described the company's outlook as driven by macro shifts saying, "The convergence of both Wall Street moving onto the blockchain and AI/agentic-AI creating a token economy is creating a supercycle for Ethereum."

BitMine also revealed a $20 million strategic investment in Eightco Holdings OCTO, supporting its plan to make Worldcoin WLD/USD its primary treasury asset.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock