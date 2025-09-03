$100 Invested In Strategy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Strategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 74.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 88.49%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,379.05 today based on a price of $331.50 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

