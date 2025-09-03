September 3, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Strategy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Strategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 74.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 88.49%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,379.05 today based on a price of $331.50 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$331.50-2.96%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.14
Growth
36.77
Quality
N/A
Value
3.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved