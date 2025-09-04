Bitcoin, Ethereum Brace For US Labor Data As Experts Warn Of Cross-Asset Volatility

Markets are preparing for pivotal U.S. labor market data, with jobless claims due Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report scheduled for Friday.

Analysts say the figures will provide critical input for Federal Reserve policymakers, who are balancing persistent inflation pressures against signs of cooling employment.

The Fed's mandate requires it to pursue both stable prices and maximum employment.

At the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium in August, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the growing tension between those objectives, noting that "the risks to the employment side of our mandate have increased."

Labor market data has played a decisive role in shaping policy expectations throughout 2025.

When unemployment edged up to 4.1% earlier this summer, Treasury yields fell and risk assets rallied on speculation the Fed would adopt a more cautious stance.

Conversely, stronger-than-expected reports earlier in the year temporarily revived expectations of tighter monetary policy, sending yields higher and weighing on equities and digital assets.

Speaking with Benzinga, Kanny Lee, CEO of SecondSwap, underlined the global reach of this week's numbers.

"This week's jobs report may be domestic, but it shapes expectations for liquidity globally, and crypto markets often react more sharply to those shifts than other assets," he said.

Also Read: Tom Lee: Ethereum Could Reach $62,000 If It Hits This ETH/BTC Ratio

John Murillo, Chief Business Officer at fintech solutions provider B2BROKER, described the labor market as being in "a curious balance," with steady unemployment but weaker job creation.

"A disappointing jobs report could reinforce the Fed's more cautious stance, driving yields down and giving a boost to riskier assets," Murillo explained. "On the flip side, if job growth surprises on the upside, it could complicate the Fed's decision-making and reignite hawkish sentiments."

Alexis Sirkia, Captain of Yellow Network, said the market's heightened sensitivity to one report reflects deeper structural issues.

"This week's job numbers might be a big deal for markets. If the report is strong, it could mean the Fed keeps interest rates high, which might be bad for stocks/crypto. If it’s weak, people might hope the Fed will cut rates, which could make stocks/crypto go up," he said.

He argued the volatility underscores the need for a financial system "that is more trustable and doesn't rely on single centralized entities emitting politicized opinions."

The releases come as global investors also parse purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) and other leading indicators, setting up a week of cross-asset moves closely tied to U.S. economic resilience.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock