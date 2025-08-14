Coinbase Integration Helped This Crypto Token Pop Over 80% In A Week: Find Out More

Decentralized exchange token Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD popped on Wednesday after being integrated into Coinbase Global Inc.’s COIN main application.

AERO Jumps To A 7-Month High

AERO surged over 6% in the last 24 hours, jumping to levels last seen nearly seven months ago.

The token, based on Coinbase's Layer-2 blockchain Base, recorded a 24% jump in trading volume to $210 million.

AERO's 24-hour returns surpassed that of market heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The coin has pumped nearly 80% in a week.

Coinbase’s DEX Rollout Drives Momentum

The spike came after Coinbase rolled out DEX trading for its users, with Base-native Aerodrome becoming a direct beneficiary.

The launch, which begins with select users in the U.S., could open up a plethora of assets for millions of Coinbase consumers, in addition to the 300 or so currently available.

Price Action: At the time of writing, AERO was exchanging hands at $1.35, up 6.10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Coinbase shares rose 1.20% in after-hours trading after closing 1.39% higher at $327.10 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.



As of this writing, COIN ranked high on growth, an indicator of a stock's combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares to other cryptocurrency-linked stocks

Photo: oekka.k on Shutterstock.com

