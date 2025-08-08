Coinbase's DEX Trading Rollout: Hidden Gem Tokens, Instant Listings, Zero Network Fees

Coinbase Global In COIN announced on Friday it is integrating decentralized exchange (DEX) trading into its main app, significantly expanding asset availability for users.

The rollout begins with select users in the U.S., excluding New York State, and marks a shift from offering just 300 assets to potentially millions of trades after being indexed onchain.

The feature, currently supporting Base-native tokens, allows users to buy and sell directly from decentralized protocols such as Aerodrome AERO/USD and Uniswap UNI/USD, while maintaining the user interface and experience of the existing Coinbase app.

Supported assets include tokens from Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, Centrifuge deRWAs, SoSo Value Indices, Auki Labs, and Super Champs.

Coinbase plans to expand DEX access incrementally, adding new assets in batches and aiming for full coverage of the Base network.

It also plans to include additional blockchain networks such as Solana SOL/USD in the near future.

Through its self-custody wallet integration, users can trade without navigating external DeFi platforms, and Coinbase will sponsor network fees, simplifying the transaction process.

Trades can be funded with a Coinbase balance or USDC/USD, and users can monitor portfolio performance within the app.

Coinbase says it will provide onchain risk insights and restrict assets flagged by third-party vendors as malicious or fraudulent.

However, the company notes it does not hold or approve the assets listed on external DEXs.

The integration also benefits token issuers, who can now gain exposure to Coinbase’s user base shortly after being indexed onchain, without waiting for centralized exchange listings.

