Jeff Bezos's Company Opens Space Tourism To Bitcoin Payments - Here's How to Book Your Rocket Ride

Space tourists can now use cryptocurrency to book their extraterrestrial trips on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, thanks to a partnership with Payment processing company Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR announced on Monday.

Crypto To The Moon!

Payment processing company Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR has teamed up with Jeff Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin, enabling customers to pay for spaceflights using popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Tether USDT/USD.

The new payment option, facilitated by Shift4’s payments technology, is effective immediately for all future commercial spaceflight bookings on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, according to a press release. This initiative is in response to the growing consumer demand for convenient and secure digital payment alternatives.

Customers will also be able to connect popular wallets, such as Coinbase and MetaMask, for payments and have instant settlement in dollars 24/7.

"Crypto is now a $4 trillion asset class, and the sky is the limit when it comes to its potential in the current payments ecosystem," said Alex Wilson, Head of Crypto at Shift4.

The New Giant In Space Exploration?

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Bezos, has been making strides in space exploration. In June, the company unveiled a new vehicle, “Transporter,” designed to facilitate human travel to the Moon and Mars.

Moreover, the company has been attracting high-profile passengers for its spaceflights. In July, crypto billionaire and Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun secured a seat on a Blue Origin flight after a record $28 million bid. The company also led an all-women flight to space featuring pop star Katy Perry and Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez.

Price Action: Shares of Shift4 were up 5.41% in after-hours trading after closing 1.68% higher at $82.98 during Monday’s regular trading session.

Photo courtesy: JennLShoots / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.