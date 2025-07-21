July 21, 2025 4:56 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Is Rallying 8% Monday Morning — Analyst Says $0.40 In Sight If The Coin Holds This Support

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was leading the large-cap cryptocurrencies early Monday morning, overshadowing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What happened: The dog-themed memecoin jumped over 8% over the last 24 hours, surpassing $0.27 for the first time since early February. DOGE was also the biggest gainer among the top 10 coins by market capitalization in this period.

The coin's trading volume lifted 56% to $6.14 billion in the last 24 hours, indicating high trader interest and market liquidity.  The latest uptick pushed DOGE's weekly gains to over 33% and monthly returns to 69%.

Well-known cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez said that DOGE was breaking out and could target $0.33 and $0.40 if the $0.25 support holds.

Meanwhile, the crucial Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

However, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, gave a "Neutral" reading. 

As of this writing, about 74% of derivatives traders on Binance with open DOGE positions were betting on the coin's upside, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The coin’s rally has been bolstered after Nasdaq-listed Bit Origin Ltd. BTOG announced plans to create a Dogecoin treasury, becoming the first of its kind to designate the multi-billion-dollar meme coin as a core reserve asset.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2747, up 8.22% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Bit Origin were up 5.83% in pre-market trading after closing 23.6% higher at $0.7800 during Friday’s regular session.

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Gortat On Shutterstock

Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2728-0.38%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3779.840.56%
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.83997.68%
