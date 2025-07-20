Trump Family Crypto Business Nabs $26 Million Profit From Quarter-Billion Ethereum Stake

Donald Trump family’s primary cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has seen its Ethereum ETH/USD investment balloon to a staggering $251 million, leading to a paper profit of $26 million.

What Happened: WLF has been consistently amassing ETH. The firm’s most recent acquisition was 861 ETH on July 18, which cost $3 million in USDC.

This purchase has increased WLF’s total ETH holdings to 70,143, currently valued at an estimated $251 million, and has generated over $23 million in unrealized profits.

On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain disclosed that between November 29, 2024, and March 5, 2025, WLF invested approximately $214.9 million to secure 66,275 ETH at an average price of $3,243 each.

The company continued its buying trend, procuring additional ETH on July 16 and 18, raising its total holdings to over 70,000 ETH.

Also Read: Trump Made $57.4 Million From Family Crypto Firm — Plus Big Bucks From Branded Guitars, Sneakers and Watches

With the price of Ethereum surging by 8.5% in the last 24 hours and trading around $3,629, WLF’s investment in the asset currently indicates a paper profit of roughly $26 million, having acquired its entire stash for about $3,249 per coin.

ETH is also attracting attention from other companies. Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming recently became the largest corporate holder of the token.

Additionally, two newly created wallets have accumulated 206,415 ETH from the Kraken and FalconX exchanges within the last 10 days.

Why It Matters: The success of WLF’s Ethereum investment underscores the growing interest and confidence in cryptocurrencies among traditional investors and corporations.

The company’s significant holdings and substantial paper profits highlight the potential of digital assets as a lucrative investment avenue.

The recent surge in Ethereum’s price, coupled with the increasing corporate interest, suggests a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market.

Read Next

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Declares Bitcoin The Future, Details Tax-Free Crypto Goals For Trump Presidency

Image: Shutterstock/Victor Sanchez G