Dogecoin Set To Soar 2,600% and Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap, Says This Crypto Analyst

A crypto analyst predicts a staggering 2,600% surge for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which would catapult its market cap to $1 trillion.

What Happened: Crypto Kaleo, a pseudonymous crypto trader, shared on X that he anticipates Dogecoin to skyrocket to nearly $7. This would translate to a colossal gain of over 2,600%.

The prediction is based on a mathematical deduction, where Kaleo compared Dogecoin’s performance in the last cycle against Bitcoin (BTC) and projected a similar pattern for the future.

“My target for DOGE this cycle is a one trillion dollar market cap (roughly $6.9420). Memes have proven they have real value throughout the course of the bear market. The king of memes deserves to see $1 trillion,” he said.

“Last bull market, Dogecoin hit nearly 10% of BTC's market cap. 10% of $10 trillion is $1 trillion. $1 trillion market cap for Dogecoin = ~$6.9420 per DOGE,” he shared on X.

At the time of the report, Dogecoin was valued at $0.24, marking a 9.97% increase over the last 24 hours.

Kaleo wrapped up his analysis by stating that Dogecoin is currently on an upward trajectory against Bitcoin and traders should brace for an imminent ‘God candle.’

Why It Matters: This prediction, if realized, could significantly alter the landscape of the crypto market. Dogecoin, initially started as a joke, has already demonstrated its potential by becoming one of the top cryptocurrencies.

A surge to a $1 trillion market cap would not only validate its standing but also potentially influence the dynamics of other cryptocurrencies.

This could lead to increased investor interest and possibly trigger a new wave of investment in the crypto market.

