Bitcoin BTC/USD blasted through $123,000 on Monday — just as Capitol Hill kicks off Crypto Week, a rare bipartisan push to pass sweeping digital asset legislation. With the Clarity Act and stablecoin oversight bills set for a vote, investors are eyeing what could be a regulatory green light for serious institutional capital to flood into the space.

And the biggest beneficiaries? Not just Bitcoin itself, but Bitcoin proxies such as Strategy Inc MSTR and miners like MARA Holdings Inc MARA.

Miners Could Rocket On Clarity And Short Squeezes

As of June 30, MARA held 49,940 BTC, yet the stock still carries a massive 26% short interest. If Bitcoin’s momentum continues and regulation gives Wall Street the green light, MARA could be primed for a short squeeze-fueled breakout.

Other mining names like Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and CleanSpark Inc CLSK are also poised to benefit from rising Bitcoin prices, especially as institutional traders pile into regulated vehicles like BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT.

The risk?

Post-halving profitability remains tight for miners. Power costs and potential tariff-driven input inflation could compress margins just as demand spikes. But with Bitcoin hitting all-time highs and regulatory clarity emerging, the market may overlook these near-term headwinds in favor of momentum — and FOMO.

Strategy's Bitcoin Bet Looks Brilliant — Or Leveraged

Then there's Strategy, which now holds a staggering 597,325 BTC, valued near $73.5 billion. With Bitcoin's breakout, Michael Saylor's all-in strategy looks vindicated — on paper. But Strategy remains a high-beta play, heavily exposed to Bitcoin price swings and carrying leverage risk. Still, with the stock often moving multiples of Bitcoin's gains, the upside in a regulatory tailwind scenario is hard to ignore.

Social media chatter hints at a potential $2-3 trillion wave of institutional capital waiting for clear rules. If Crypto Week delivers even modest progress, it could set off a moonshot for miners and Bitcoin-heavy stocks.

