Bitcoin Shatters All-Time High To Hit $123,000 As Ethereum Cracks $3,000 And XRP Taps $3

Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to a fresh all-time high of $123,231 on Coinbase COIN on Monday morning, capping off a historic week that saw digital asset investment products record $3.7 billion in inflows.

This was the second-largest weekly total ever, according to CoinShares data, with the rally pushing total assets under management (AuM) for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) to a record $211 billion.

It also marked the 13th consecutive week of inflows, bringing year-to-date figures to $22.7 billion and underscoring growing investor appetite despite volatile macroeconomic conditions.

Bitcoin led the inflow charts, attracting $2.7 billion over the week.

Its total AuM now stands at $179.5 billion, equivalent to 54% of the value held in gold ETPs for the first time.

Ethereum ETH/USD followed with $990 million in inflows, its fourth-largest weekly tally and 12th consecutive week of positive flows.

The inflows represent 19.5% of Ethereum's total AuM, nearly double Bitcoin's 9.8%.

Ethereum's price responded in kind, rising 18% over the past week to trade above $3,000

Meanwhile, Ripple‘s XRP/USD rose 7% to $2.97, though it also saw the largest outflows of the week, totaling $104 million. Solana bucked the trend with $92.6 million in inflows.

Among the altcoins, Stellar XLM/USD was the standout performer, posting a 90% surge over the week as retail interest spiked amid broader market optimism.

Regionally, the United States dominated with $3.7 billion in inflows, while Germany recorded $85.7 million in outflows.

Switzerland and Canada saw modest gains of $65.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

The growing momentum in digital asset products and Bitcoin's new all-time high suggest institutional capital is returning to the crypto markets with renewed confidence, buoyed by inflation hedging narratives and continued ETF adoption.

