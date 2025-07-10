July 10, 2025 3:44 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Smashes All-Time High At $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Race Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday, with Bitcoin making a new all-time high beyond the $113,000 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,643.97
EthereumETH/USD$2,821.43
SolanaSOL/USD$159.60
XRPXRP/USD$2.49
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1866
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001286

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 7.2% and daily active addresses falling by 2.09%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,812 to 11,403 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 202.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 155,737 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $647.46 million.
  • The top gainers over the past 24 hours include Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD, Sui SUI/USD and Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kaleo believes the real breakout, or god candle, is expected once Bitcoin decisively breaks above the major resistance level that has held since its 2021 highs. The trader believes it is getting very close.

Crypto analyst Kevin sees the lag between global liquidity expansion and Bitcoin’s price response is unfolding exactly as projected. It took 106 days, just shy of the 110-day maximum lag time mapped out. Now, all eyes are on what BTC can do with this perfect timing alignment.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted that the bearish divergence on Bitcoin dominance is starting to confirm. While a slight further drop is needed for full validation, it’s becoming clear that a risk-on appetite is returning, potentially signaling a shift in momentum toward altcoins.

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

