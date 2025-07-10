Circle Reportedly Integrating USDC With Jack Ma's Ant Group

Ant Group, the Chinese fintech powerhouse backed by Jack Ma, is reportedly planning to integrate Circle's USDC USDC/USD stablecoin into its global blockchain platform.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the move is contingent on USDC achieving full regulatory compliance in the United States.

Ant International, the overseas division of Ant Group, is spearheading the effort as part of its strategy to incorporate regulated digital currencies into its existing blockchain infrastructure.

This platform currently supports functions like treasury management and cross-border payments and is increasingly positioning itself as a hub for tokenized financial instruments.

The discussions with Circle reflect a broader trend of growing institutional interest in regulated stablecoins following the passage of a U.S. Senate bill in June aimed at establishing a clear legal framework for dollar-backed digital assets.

Circle, now a publicly traded company CRCL, has been one of the key beneficiaries of this policy shift.

In April, it announced a new payments network to help financial institutions settle cross-border transactions using USDC.

While the exact timeline for the integration remains unclear, sources say Ant processed over $1 trillion in global payments last year, with one-third conducted via its blockchain.

Also Read: XRP Eyes $2.40 As Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Smashes $500M Market Cap

Ant International is also reportedly pursuing stablecoin licensing in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg to support its expansion into regulated crypto offerings.

Stablecoins, digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies, are becoming essential infrastructure in global finance, with $250 billion in circulation as of June.

However, regulators globally are still refining rules to prevent potential risks such as illicit use and sudden collapses.

Ant Group, whose record IPO was blocked in 2020 by Chinese regulators, has shifted focus from its once-dominant lending business toward blockchain and international growth.

Ant International, now run with an independent board, posted nearly $3 billion in revenue in 2024 and is believed to have achieved two consecutive years of adjusted profitability.

Analysts believe it could command a valuation of $8 billion to $24 billion if it pursues a listing in Hong Kong.

Both Circle and Ant declined to comment on the partnership.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock