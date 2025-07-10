Bitrue Backs Politically-Linked Stablecoin USD1 Despite Expected Pushback Over Trump Ties

Crypto exchange Bitrue on Thursday rolled out USD1, a stablecoin backed by World Liberty Financial and closely associated with the Trump family, as a base trading currency.

Speaking with Benzinga, Bitrue's Chief Marketing Officer Adam O'Neill acknowledged that the Trump-linked USD1 could face scrutiny.

"The one outlier here is USD1 given that it has direct ties to the Trump family and there will definitely be some pushback on that front," O'Neill said. "But ultimately the convenience of adopting USD as a globalized currency is too great for the majority of users."

Bitrue's support for USD1 goes beyond symbolic listings.

The exchange announced it had launched 10 USD1 base trading pairs including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Ripple‘s XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD, among others.

WLFI, the governance token tied to the same issuer, will also be added for trading and staking via Bitrue's Power Piggy product.

World Liberty Financial, managed in part by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, claims USD1 is fully backed 1:1 by real-world assets and has already outpaced Circle's USDC USDC/USD in daily trading volumes, with over $4 billion reportedly transacted each day.

The token operates across Ethereum, BNB Chain BNB/USD, and Tron TRON/USD, with integrations on DeFi platforms like Pancakeswap CAKE/USD and Plume Network.

When asked about Bitrue's evaluation process for stablecoins with high volume but relatively new histories, O'Neill cited Chainlink's LINK/USD Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol as a key tool in tracking on-chain data and trustworthiness.

However, he drew a line when asked about the regulatory implications of newer stablecoins like USD1.

"We'd prefer not to comment on regulatory issues," he said.

O'Neill emphasized that Bitrue's support for ecosystem-led tokens like XRP and ADA laid the groundwork for their stablecoin strategy.

"USD1 is being launched as a base currency to facilitate the demand," he added, noting that the move opens doors for future staking modules, token launches, and DeFi integrations.

While Bitrue declined to comment on the long-term viability of WLFI specifically, O'Neill reinforced the exchange's broader philosophy: "The choice of how an individual's finances are managed shouldn't be regulated arbitrarily by governments, institutions, or exchanges—the choice should be left to the individual."

Image: Shutterstock