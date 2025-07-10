A new report by crypto wealth platform Nexo on Thursday revealed that crypto card users are increasingly directing their spending toward long-term goals like education and investment, rather than short-term consumption.

The findings suggest a shift in how digital asset holders approach financial planning, opting to borrow against crypto rather than liquidate it.

In its 2024 Card Report, Nexo noted that users deployed over 100,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD and 750,000 Ethereum ETH/USD as collateral via the Nexo Card, preserving their holdings while still accessing liquidity.

Larger transactions on the card were often tied to long-term commitments such as tuition payments or capital investments.

This trend coincides with a 72% year-over-year increase in borrowing via the Nexo Card's credit function.

Transaction volume grew by 203.3% and weekly usage frequency by 324%, indicating growing reliance on crypto-backed credit tools across the European Economic Area.

Also Read: Bitcoin’s Rally To $112,000: Yes, It’s Different This Time

"The Nexo Card empowers users to live fully without losing the potential of their assets," said Elitsa Taskova, Nexo's chief product officer. "It's not just about spending — it's about enabling long-term choices."

Nexo's data also shows regional variation, with adoption highest in Southern Europe, where inflation and restricted credit access are pushing users toward crypto-financed alternatives.

The Mastercard-powered Nexo Card, which offers both debit and credit modes, is increasingly used for lifestyle purchases like travel and celebrations.

Still, the standout trend remains the use of crypto-backed credit for larger, purposeful spending.

Spending patterns peaked during seasonal events, with an average 223% increase, and among high-net-worth users, 21% of card usage was directed toward travel.

However, it is the uptick in education- and investment-related spending that reflects a deeper transformation: crypto is becoming a cornerstone of personal finance strategy, not just a speculative asset.

In a year where traditional borrowing has slowed, the report suggests that crypto cards are emerging as an alternative form of capital access, especially for those looking to balance liquidity needs with long-term asset retention.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Bitrue Backs Politically-Linked Stablecoin USD1 Despite Expected Pushback Over Trump Ties

Photo: Chinnapong/Shutterstock