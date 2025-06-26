Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Slightly Ahead Of Crucial Inflation Data Release

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization moved 0.3% lower to $3.3 trillion.
- Trader sees Bitcoin’s next major move coming on a confirmed close outside the $106,900–$108,200 range.
Major cryptocurrencies are trading slightly lower amid ongoing ETF inflows and rising institutional participation.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,569.58
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,429.78
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$142.19
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.12
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1604
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001124
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.2% and daily active addresses falling by 2.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,250 to 11,556 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 289.8%.
- Coinglass data reports 82,891 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $206.78 million.
Notable Developments:
- ‘Asia’s MicroStrategy’ Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,234 Bitcoin As ETFs Extend 12-Day Inflow Streak
- Prediction Market Kalshi Raises $185M, Surges To $2B Valuation
- Why Did This UAE-Based Fund Just Purchase $100M Worth Of Trump-Affiliated WLFI Tokens?
- Crypto Collateral For Stocks? Ouinex Beta Tests Direct Cross-Asset Trading
- Coinbase Is The ‘Amazon Of Crypto Services’, Price Target Boosted To $510: Bernstein
- Trump Family-Backed World Liberty Financial Plans To Launch A New App That Will Make It Easy For Lay Investors To Use Crypto
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Sei
|SEI/USD
|$0.2573
|Pi
|PI/USD
|$0.5628
|Kaia
|KAIA/USD
|$0.1800
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Stoic sees Bitcoin's momentum is slowing near the upper bounds of the composite value range. While BTC cleared out yesterday's poor high, today's session is weak, currently trading below session VWAP. Key support lies between $104,500 and $106,000, with strong resistance in the $108,000s.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed Bitcoin still trading within a narrow range, emphasizing that a daily close outside the $106,900–$108,200 zone could ignite the next major move.
Daan Crypto Trades noted that Bitcoin has been range-bound for two months, sweeping some local highs and lows but maintaining the larger consolidation. Two major liquidity clusters remain intact – Below $92,000 (potential breakdown target) and above $110,000 (bullish breakout target).
These levels continue to define the broader range BTC is trapped within, indicating that a meaningful breakout or breakdown likely requires a move beyond one of these zones.
The Cryptomist identified a symmetrical triangle on Bitcoin's lower timeframes. A breakout could push BTC toward the $110,000 level, while a breakdown might offer a better buy-the-dip opportunity at lower range support.
Image: Shutterstock
