Crypto Collateral For Stocks? Ouinex Beta Tests Direct Cross-Asset Trading

Ouinex, a trading platform aiming to unify crypto and traditional finance (TradFi), has entered its final testing phase, offering select users access to its beta version ahead of a planned global launch.

The company's key proposition is direct cross-asset trading that eliminates the need to convert crypto holdings into fiat currency.

Ouinex enables users to trade a wide range of traditional financial instruments—including stocks, commodities, indices, and foreign exchange—using crypto directly as collateral.

"This is more than a platform—it's a paradigm shift," said Ilies Larbi, CEO and Founder of Ouinex. "Trading today is fragmented—crypto on one platform, TradFi on another, and fiat conversions in between. With Ouinex, it's all unified."

Ouinex's model offers a single account and unified interface for crypto and TradFi assets, aiming to streamline how traders access global markets.

The platform allows crypto holders to directly engage in traditional asset classes without liquidating their crypto or moving funds to fiat-based accounts.

Unlike traditional exchanges that rely on centralized limit order books (CLOBs), Ouinex uses a proprietary execution model that it says reduces slippage and front-running risks.

This infrastructure design is aimed at offering more consistent pricing and protecting retail participants from market manipulation.

The convergence of crypto and traditional finance on Ouinex highlights a growing trend toward integrated trading ecosystems where asset boundaries are increasingly blurred.

This approach may appeal to investors seeking more efficient capital deployment across digital and traditional markets.

Rodolphe Steffan, founder of InteractivTrading and an Ouinex shareholder, noted that the platform is aligned with trader demand for cross-market flexibility.

He said that his trading community is supporting Ouinex's beta phase and plans to contribute to the platform's broader growth.

Select users are currently testing Ouinex's full functionality, and the company says user feedback is actively shaping its final development phase. The beta program is open for early access through Ouinex's website.

