Why Did This UAE-Based Fund Just Purchase $100M Worth Of Trump-Affiliated WLFI Tokens?

UAE-based Web3 fund Aqua 1 has acquired $100 million worth of governance tokens from World Liberty Financial (WLFI) as part of a strategic effort to expand decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption and governance participation.

The purchase aims to support WLFI's decentralized platform, which focuses on blockchain development, tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), and integrating stablecoin infrastructure to create more efficient global financial systems.

Aqua 1's investment highlights a growing institutional movement toward blockchain-based financial models.

The acquisition is positioned to help build connections between traditional financial structures and DeFi protocols by accelerating real-world asset tokenization.

Both Aqua 1 and WLFI are working toward developing a more accessible, institutional-grade marketplace for tokenized assets.

Zak Folkman, Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial, said, "We're excited to work hand-in-hand with the team at Aqua 1. Aligning with Aqua 1 validates our blueprint for global financial innovation."

Also Read: Coinbase Is The ‘Amazon Of Crypto Services’, Price Target Boosted To $510: Bernstein

Aqua 1's capital and regulatory teams will also assist WLFI's global expansion plans across regions including South America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets.

The partnership intends to jointly identify blockchain projects that can drive tokenized infrastructure growth.

Additionally, WLFI plans to back the launch of Aqua 1's UAE-based Aqua Fund, which will focus on blockchain, AI integration, and Web3 adoption in the Middle East.

The fund is expected to list on a secondary trading venue within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to facilitate investor liquidity.

The collaboration also includes plans to develop BlockRock, a tokenization platform aimed at integrating premium traditional assets into the Web3 ecosystem.

WLFI is closely associated with the Trump-aligned crypto ecosystem, drawing inspiration from President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance.

While Trump is not formally involved, WLFI's branding and community positioning align with initiatives linked to the Trump family's digital asset ventures, including previous NFT and crypto campaigns bearing Trump's name.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.