'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,234 Bitcoin As ETFs Extend 12-Day Inflow Streak

Metaplanet MTPLF, the Tokyo-listed investment firm, announced the purchase of an additional 1,234 Bitcoin BTC/USD on Wednesday, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 12,345 BTC.

Based on current prices, the company's total Bitcoin treasury now exceeds $780 million.

The latest purchase reaffirms Metaplanet’s aggressive strategy of using stock issuances and bond offerings to continuously expand its Bitcoin reserves.

The firm views Bitcoin as a core balance sheet asset and has been actively scaling its exposure through frequent acquisitions.

Why It Matters: The move comes as institutional interest in Bitcoin is gaining substantial momentum.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recently seen a surge in inflows, with BlackRock‘s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT fund alone attracting $340.3 million in a single day on June 25, according to data compiled by The Block.

Fidelity's BTC fund followed with $115.2 million, while other players like Ark Invest's ARKB, Bitwise's BITB, and VanEck's HODL recorded daily inflows of $70.2 million, $12.9 million, and $9.1 million, respectively.

Many other Bitcoin ETFs reported no flows on the day.

BlackRock's IBIT continues to dominate the sector, accounting for over $3.3 billion, around 86%, of the total net inflows during a recent twelve-day inflow streak.

Also Read: Bitcoin Dominance Tops 65% But ‘Altcoin Season’ Is Close, Trader Says

The pace of investment has accelerated notably over the past few days, with more than $500 million flowing into spot Bitcoin ETFs on both June 25 and June 26, up from a $276 million daily average earlier in the month.

Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, noted on social media: "Over a half billion into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Twelve straight days of inflows. Nearly $4 billion new money. Category now approaching $50 billion inflows since Jan 2024 launch. Absolutely ridiculous."

Since their U.S. market debut in January 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs have collectively drawn $48.4 billion in net inflows and now oversee nearly $125 billion in assets under management, supported by a concurrent rise in Bitcoin's price.

Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs have also gained traction, securing $60.4 million in net inflows on Wednesday, led by BlackRock's ETHA fund with $55.2 million.

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have now accumulated total net inflows of $4.2 billion since launching in July 2024, with three consecutive days of positive flows.

