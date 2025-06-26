June 26, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Consolidating At $107,000: Here's What Will Drive The Market In Q3

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Crypto analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Bitcoin BTC/USD despite recent Middle East volatility, with technical levels holding and halving cycle patterns suggesting potential upside ahead.

What Happened: In a new market analysis published on Wednesday, crypto analyst DonAlt expressed cautious optimism on Bitcoin's performance, despite geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.

He pointed out the surprisingly muted market reaction to escalating tensions, noting that Bitcoin's swift recovery above the $104,000 weekly level likely invalidates the prior breakdown.

Key levels to watch:

  • $100,000 as critical daily support
  • $90,000 as the structural invalidation level, if lost, it would be decisively bearish

DonAlt advises traders to either stay hyper-focused on geopolitical developments or zoom out with a long-term strategy, cautioning that trying to juggle both can be risky.

Altcoins remain in a relative bear market, lagging Bitcoin's resilience.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Holders Sitting On Profits, While Dogecoin Trails: Report

Why It Matters: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that 2025 is tracking more like the 2017 bull run than 2021, particularly when looking at halving cycle behavior. His key insights:

  • Bitcoin is currently in the light blue phase (Day 365–438 post-halving), which historically trends upward.
  • In 2021, this same phase came after a sharp correction, but in 2017 and now 2025, it’s in an uptrend.
  • The red phase, set to begin in about 7 days, was highly bullish in both past cycles, making it a pivotal stretch to watch.

Max notes that in all three cycles (2017, 2021, 2025), summer price action occurred above the previous cycle's all-time high, reinforcing the idea that Bitcoin remains in a macro bullish structure.

He sees Q3 as the next major confirmation window for further upside.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107680.850.26%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved