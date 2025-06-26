Bitcoin Consolidating At $107,000: Here's What Will Drive The Market In Q3

- Crypto trader expects more clarity as Q3 begins; with summer seasonality historically split between sideways action and upside moves.
- DonAlt sees potential for upside continuation based on technical strength and halving cycle alignment.
Crypto analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Bitcoin BTC/USD despite recent Middle East volatility, with technical levels holding and halving cycle patterns suggesting potential upside ahead.
What Happened: In a new market analysis published on Wednesday, crypto analyst DonAlt expressed cautious optimism on Bitcoin's performance, despite geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.
He pointed out the surprisingly muted market reaction to escalating tensions, noting that Bitcoin's swift recovery above the $104,000 weekly level likely invalidates the prior breakdown.
Key levels to watch:
- $100,000 as critical daily support
- $90,000 as the structural invalidation level, if lost, it would be decisively bearish
DonAlt advises traders to either stay hyper-focused on geopolitical developments or zoom out with a long-term strategy, cautioning that trying to juggle both can be risky.
Altcoins remain in a relative bear market, lagging Bitcoin's resilience.
Why It Matters: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that 2025 is tracking more like the 2017 bull run than 2021, particularly when looking at halving cycle behavior. His key insights:
- Bitcoin is currently in the light blue phase (Day 365–438 post-halving), which historically trends upward.
- In 2021, this same phase came after a sharp correction, but in 2017 and now 2025, it’s in an uptrend.
- The red phase, set to begin in about 7 days, was highly bullish in both past cycles, making it a pivotal stretch to watch.
Max notes that in all three cycles (2017, 2021, 2025), summer price action occurred above the previous cycle's all-time high, reinforcing the idea that Bitcoin remains in a macro bullish structure.
He sees Q3 as the next major confirmation window for further upside.
Image: Shutterstock
