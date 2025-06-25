Arthur Hayes Doubles Down On $250,000 Bitcoin Call — Sees $1 Million By 2028

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer of Maelstrom and co-founder of BitMEX, stuck to his $250,000 year-end price target and $1 million by 2028 for Bitcoin BTC/USD in a recent interview, driven by trillions worth of fiat liquidity injection.

What Happened: In an interview dated June 17, Hayes was asked if he maintains the projection he has made quite frequently in the last few months.

“I think that we get to $250,000 by the end of the year. It’ll be bumpy along the way, obviously, but that’s sort of my end-of-year price target,” the Bitcoin bull responded.

Hayes stated that the increase in credit and fiat liquidity, particularly from U.S. mortgage entities Fannie Mae FNMA and Freddie Mac FMCC, would eventually find its way into the cryptocurrency market, driving up Bitcoin’s price.

“They’re going to print in the realm of $9 trillion-ish dollars between now and and that period of time [2028]. Fanny and Freddy, the government support entities that are allowed to create mortgages in the US, will print $5 trillion,” he said.

He added that banks would end up purchasing somewhere around $1 trillion and due to the supplementary leverage ratio exemption, they will be able to lend more.

“And so you’re going to see the amount of loans going to manufacturing firms increase which is again an increase in credit and that will make its way into crypto as well,” Hayes remarked.

On the topic of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Hayes argued it won’t be “politically palable” for the government to buy Bitcoin.

“If you create all this money and you could spend it on anything you want, surely spending it on buying Bitcoin is probably not going to be the best way to get votes,” he said.

Why It Matters: Hayes has emphasized the importance of fiat liquidity growth over specific price targets for Bitcoin, advising traders to consider the expectations and realities of money printing.

He remains confident about Bitcoin’s potential despite the leading cryptocurrency’s recent dip below $100,000 due to geopolitical tensions.

“This weakness shall pass and BTC will leave no doubt as to its safe haven status,” he said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $106,474.53, up 0.66% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

