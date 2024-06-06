'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Comes Up With Another Bold Projection: 'Bitcoin Will Be $350,000 By August 25'

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki grabbed the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts with his staggering $350,000 price prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD in less than three months.
What Happened: Kiyosaki took to social media platform X on Wednesday to make the bold projection about the King Crypto hitting the mark by August 2024.
"It's a prediction. It's speculation, it's an opinion, but it's not a lie," the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad" wrote. "I am confident Bitcoin will hit $350,000 sometime in 2024 but for it's only a target, a dream, and a wish."
Kiyosaki also said that he is grabbing more Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Solana SOL/USD for he is confident that their prices will continue to soar.
The author of the best-selling personal finance book also used the opportunity to ridicule President Joe Biden and SEC Chair Gary Gensler, saying, "What I am confident of is the incompetence of our leaders, President Biden, Treasury Secretary Yellin, and Fed Chair Powell. Protect your self from the 3- Stooges."
Why It Matters: Kiyosaki, a staunch supporter of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, has been known to make outlandish price predictions.
Earlier this year, he posted on X that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by June 2024. Going by the asset's ongoing trajectory, it seems highly unlikely now.
The latest prediction of $350,000 by August 2024 will mean a nearly 5X jump from Bitcoin's price at the time of writing. Considering that the asset has grown by just 70% year-to-date despite bullish catalysts like spot ETFs, the forecast can be safely deemed unrealistic.
That said, on a practical note, Bitcoin, along with Ethereum ETH/USD were poised to grow steadily, driven by demand from permanent holders and whales, according to Julio Moreno, Head of Research at CryptoQuant.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $71,099.25, trading mostly flat in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image created using photos on Flickr and Shutterstock
Read Next: Ethereum Could Soar To $22K By 2030, Predicts VanEck — Investment Giant Says Spot ETFs ‘Nearing Approval To Trade’
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.