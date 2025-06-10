Will Trump's National Guard Deployment In Los Angeles Be Blocked? Cryptocurrency Bettors See Strong Chance As Gavin Newsom Approaches Court

Cryptocurrency bettors saw a strong likelihood that courts would block the deployment of the U.S. military in Los Angeles as protests over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown entered their fifth day.

What happened: The betting contract "Will courts block Trump’s National Guard deployment by Friday?" had 65% odds on Polymarket as of this writing.

The market will resolve to “Yes” if any U.S. court issues an order that "blocks, restrains, or prohibits" the federal deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles by June 13.

The Polygon POL/USD-based prediction platform allows users to buy “Yes” and “No” shares in USD Coin USDC/USD. The shares representing the correct outcome are paid out $1 USDC each upon market resolution.

Note that Polygon is not accessible to U.S. residents due to regulatory restrictions.

Why It Matters: These odds come as demonstrations against Trump's immigration raids escalated in Los Angeles.

To quell the protests, Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, following his initial deployment of 2,000 troops. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has expressed concerns over the deployment, citing significant logistical and operational challenges

California Governor Gavin Newsom asked a federal court to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in the city, calling it a breach of state sovereignty.

