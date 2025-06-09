Trump Supports Arrest Of California Governor Gavin Newsom As US Deploys 700 Marines To Los Angeles

In a recent development, the U.S. military has temporarily deployed approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The move comes in response to the ongoing protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

What Happened: The city of Los Angeles is witnessing its fourth consecutive day of protests, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering outside a federal detention center. The U.S. military plans to send a battalion to protect federal property and personnel until more National Guard troops can arrive.

The Trump administration, despite the escalating tensions, has not invoked the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to directly participate in civilian law enforcement, according to an anonymous U.S. official. California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming that the deployment of the National Guard and the Marines violates federal law and state sovereignty.

President Trump has announced plans to deploy an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, following his initial deployment of 2,000 troops. The decision to activate the National Guard comes in response to street protests that erupted after immigration raids in Southern California.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has expressed concerns over the deployment, citing significant logistical and operational challenges. The protests have resulted in some property damage and minor injuries to five police officers. Critics, including Democrats and California Governor Gavin Newsom, have called the decision to deploy military force an abuse of presidential power.

Meanwhile, Trump said he supported the idea of his acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, arresting Newsom. He told reporters, “I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: Newsom has been vocal in his criticism of the Trump administration’s deployment of troops. He called the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles a “serious breach of state sovereignty“.

Newsom has also announced that the state will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard to quell protests in Los Angeles. The lawsuit aims to challenge the federalization of the California National Guard by the Trump administration without the state's consent, a move that Newsom deems unprecedented in U.S. history. Newsom had also dared Homan to arrest him.

