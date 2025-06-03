Forget Dollars: Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Will Be Priced Against Global GDP — 'Gold Used To Be That Money, BTC Is The Challenger'

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo has shared an ambitious long-term price target for Bitcoin BTC/USD, framing its value against the global economy rather than the U.S. dollar.

What Happened: In an X post, Woo theorized that the apex cryptocurrency will be equivalent to the total world GDP divided by 21 million, i.e., Bitcoin’s hard cap, with a margin of 50% on either side.

He projected that this valuation, tied to Bitcoin's fixed supply cap, could take nearly two decades to materialize.

An X user, Alex, was curious as to why an asset whose value is essentially determined by the store of value thesis could be quantified in terms of annual world production.

“As GDP grows, so does the money to buy all its goods and services,” Woo responded. “Gold used to be that money. BTC is the challenger. Fiat is a short term distortion when viewed in long time frames. Hard money will return.”

According to the International Monetary Fund, global GDP in April 2025 was estimated at $113.8 trillion, with a real annual growth rate of 2.8%. At this rate, the GDP in the next 20 years would be approximately $197.69 trillion.

Going by Woo’s formula, i.e., World GDP in 2 decades / 21 million, will give the price of a Bitcoin at $9.41 million apiece. The lower bound is $4.70 trillion after deducting 50%, while the upper bound is $14.11 million after adding 50%.

This was similar to what a user in Woo’s post calculated. Woo went a step further, adding a 5% dollar depreciation rate to the calculations, arriving at a price of $20 million per coin.

See Also: White House Says Gold Reserves May Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin – Benzinga

Why It Matters: Woo’s million-dollar prediction aligned with that of Michael Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin advocate and co-founder of Bitcoin holding company, Strategy. Saylor projected BTC at $1 million within 10 years, and potentially $13 million by 2045.

Additionally, Tom Lee, a noted financial analyst, projected Bitcoin to reach $2 million, or even $3 million, in the long term.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $104,980.06, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Quality Stock Arts on Shutterstock