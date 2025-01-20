January 20, 2025 3:43 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Hits Record $109,000 Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration, Sparks Market Rally

Follow
Comments

Bitcoin BTC/USD tapped a new record high of $109,000 past Sunday midnight ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

What happened: The world’s largest cryptocurrency briefly touched $109,000, bettering its previous record at $108,135. However, the coin couldn’t sustain its rally and retraced to the $107,000 zone as of this writing.

The spike spurred a broader market rally, causing large-cap cryptocurrencies like Ethereum ETH/USD and XRP XRP/USD to trade in the green.

See Also: Italy’s Largest Bank Leaps Into Bitcoin Trading With $1 Million ‘Test’ Investment But CEO Says He Doesn’t Invest In BTC Personally

Why It Matters: The record-breaking surge comes hours ahead of the presidential inauguration of Trump, who championed the industry's cause during his election campaign.

The market has been brimming with optimism, as reports have indicated that the president-elect would announce several measures to help the digital asset industry expand, including declaring cryptocurrency a national priority.

The rally also reversed losses incurred Sunday evening following the dramatic dump of Trump’s official meme coin, OFFICIAL TRUMP.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $107,955.61, up 3.25% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: 

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$46.434.31%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107975.196.70%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3384.995.45%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$3.249.59%
ETH Logo
ETHGrayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$33.075.15%
ETHE Logo
ETHEGrayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$29.415.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsall-time highBitcoin
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved