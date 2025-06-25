June 25, 2025 9:38 PM 1 min read

Michael Novogratz's Galaxy And Invesco File To Launch Solana ETF: What You Should Know About QSOL

Follow

Asset management giant Invesco filed for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund focused on Solana SOL/USD on Wednesday, expanding its offerings beyond Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The proposed Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF, filed in collaboration with the Michael Novogratz-founded firm Galaxy Digital Inc. GLXY, is slated to be listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the ticker “QSOL,” according to an S-1 filing with the SEC.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK has been appointed as the administrator and cash custodian of the ETF, while Coinbase Global Inc. COIN will be responsible for holding all of the trust’s SOL.

Earlier this month, several companies seeking to launch Solana ETFs updated their filings with the SEC to address the regulator’s queries, according to Reuters. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart suggested that the SEC "may act early" on spot Solana ETFs.

Invesco and Galaxy Digital already operate the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCO. Check out Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings for the latest figures on its momentum and growth metrics, as well as how it compares to other Bitcoin ETFs.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Price Action:  At the time of writing, SOL traded at $144.21, down 1.18%% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.86-1.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.99
Growth
28.68
Quality
Not Available
Value
82.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107715.470.29%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$145.461.26%
BK Logo
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$90.00-1.32%
BTCO Logo
BTCOInvesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
$107.271.72%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$356.673.44%
GLXY Logo
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$19.54-0.86%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved