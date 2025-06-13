Ripple CEO Projects XRP Could Handle 14% Of SWIFT's Cross-Border Payment Volume Within Five Years

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes XRP/USD could take on a significant slice of the cross-border payments market, potentially facilitating 14% of the volume currently routed through SWIFT within the next five years.

Speaking at the XRP APEX 2025 event in Singapore, Garlinghouse emphasized XRP's capacity to streamline global liquidity rather than just replace messaging infrastructure, Coindesk reported.

"SWIFT today is made up of two functions: messaging and liquidity," Garlinghouse explained. "Liquidity is managed by banks. I'm less concerned about messaging and more focused on the liquidity side. If you're facilitating liquidity, it benefits XRP."

Based on this thesis, he suggested XRP could power 14% of SWIFT's existing transaction volume by 2030.

While SWIFT remains the dominant infrastructure for interbank cross-border messaging, it doesn't actually transfer money.

Transactions initiated through SWIFT often pass through multiple intermediaries, resulting in slower settlement times and higher costs.

Ripple is positioning itself as an alternative by targeting the liquidity layer, where capital is physically moved, rather than merely improving communications between financial institutions.

Ripple's system enables both the transmission of transactional data and the movement of funds using blockchain.

XRP functions as a bridge asset, allowing one currency to be instantly converted into another, which eliminates the need for banks to maintain foreign reserve accounts.

This model could reduce friction and costs associated with traditional correspondent banking and offer a faster, more efficient alternative for international money transfers.

