'People Will Flee' To Bitcoin: Coinbase CEO Sees End Of Fiat Era Coming

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong said Bitcoin BTC/USD may emerge as the world's new reserve currency, pointing to mounting global deficits and rising economic uncertainty as catalysts for a shift away from fiat systems.

Armstrong said that Bitcoin could evolve into the world’s reserve currency, offering a store of value as governments continue to grapple with unchecked deficit spending.

"Bitcoin is going to provide an important check and balance on deficit spending," Armstrong said. "If it gets out of control too much, people will flee to it in times of uncertainty. And it could actually end up that Bitcoin is the new reserve currency of the world."

Armstrong emphasized that while stablecoins are addressing the role of money as a medium of exchange, Bitcoin is increasingly fulfilling the function of a store of value.

His comments come amid heightened debate about the role of digital assets in global finance, particularly as inflation and sovereign debt concerns persist across major economies.

Also Read: Tokenized Treasuries Offer More Sustainable Yields Than DeFi Lending, Says RWA.io's Marko Vidrih

Armstrong's remarks follow President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which will consist of Bitcoin and other digital assets seized by the government through criminal and civil cases. Trump made the announcement during a campaign event, signaling growing political interest in integrating Bitcoin into national financial frameworks.

The notion of Bitcoin as a global reserve asset has gained traction in recent years, particularly in countries facing inflationary pressures or sanctions.

Its finite supply and decentralized structure contrast with fiat currencies, which can be expanded through monetary policy.

Coinbase, one of the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, has positioned itself as a central player in facilitating institutional and retail access to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Photo: Camilo Concha / Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



